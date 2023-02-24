PFS Investments Inc. Buys 261 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,752 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 297.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,099,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,348,948,000 after acquiring an additional 13,545,106 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 327.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 17,902,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,334,252,000 after acquiring an additional 13,712,968 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 333.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,707,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $425,381,000 after buying an additional 4,389,431 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,621,748 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $372,236,000 after buying an additional 119,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 319.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,093,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $305,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118,722 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price target on DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of DexCom to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

In related news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $234,843.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,302,042.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $234,843.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,302,042.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total value of $45,995.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,234,840.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 117,288 shares of company stock valued at $12,613,501 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $111.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.89 and a 1-year high of $134.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.93 and its 200-day moving average is $103.46.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $815.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

