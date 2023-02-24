Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.7% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Eaton by 0.8% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D raised its position in Eaton by 1.8% in the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 3,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Eaton by 8.8% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Eaton by 3.4% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eaton Trading Up 0.9 %

ETN has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $172.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.38. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $176.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 52.68%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Stories

