PFS Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 26.5% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,492,805,000 after purchasing an additional 827,285 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 8.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,378,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $898,098,000 after purchasing an additional 187,393 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,254,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,255,320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,897,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $716,482,000 after purchasing an additional 27,618 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in ServiceNow by 4.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,403,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $667,577,000 after buying an additional 58,756 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $175,150.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,893,384.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.52, for a total value of $1,030,365.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,409.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $175,150.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,990 shares in the company, valued at $7,893,384.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,313 shares of company stock worth $30,355,027. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.4 %

NOW opened at $441.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $601.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $423.24 and its 200 day moving average is $417.64. The stock has a market cap of $89.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $525.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.47.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.