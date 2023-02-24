PFS Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in Equinix by 63,515.9% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 40,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 40,015 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.61, for a total value of $327,377.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,255,051.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.61, for a total transaction of $327,377.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,255,051.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total transaction of $1,749,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,088,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,697 shares of company stock valued at $11,770,596. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Equinix Trading Up 1.1 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $740.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $784.32.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $706.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $701.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $653.16. The stock has a market cap of $65.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.63. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $494.89 and a 12-month high of $776.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.46%.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

