PFS Investments Inc. Buys 3,119 Shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 31.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth about $58,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MillerKnoll alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark lowered shares of MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

Shares of MLKN opened at $23.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.93. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a one year low of $15.54 and a one year high of $39.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.48.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 4th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

About MillerKnoll

(Get Rating)

MillerKnoll, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.