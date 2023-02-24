BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Gap Down to $23.63

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.63, but opened at $21.24. BioLife Solutions shares last traded at $20.90, with a volume of 18,453 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.
The stock has a market capitalization of $973.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.76 and its 200-day moving average is $22.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 802.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 439.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.
BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.
