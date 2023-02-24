BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Gap Down to $23.63

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.63, but opened at $21.24. BioLife Solutions shares last traded at $20.90, with a volume of 18,453 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

BioLife Solutions Trading Up 1.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $973.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.76 and its 200-day moving average is $22.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioLife Solutions

Institutional Trading of BioLife Solutions

In related news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $177,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 252,826 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,718.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $177,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 252,826 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,718.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Greef Roderick De sold 33,905 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $698,103.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,525.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 92,983 shares of company stock worth $2,027,255 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 802.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 439.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

