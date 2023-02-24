Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Gap Down to $222.79

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $222.79, but opened at $199.02. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $200.69, with a volume of 105,894 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $239.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.89.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $227.30 and a 200-day moving average of $216.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 0.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $378,566.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 708.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile



Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

