Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Gap Down to $55.52

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $55.52, but opened at $48.61. Gibraltar Industries shares last traded at $49.15, with a volume of 68,639 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ROCK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.78 and its 200-day moving average is $47.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $313.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.63 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 13.17%. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,077,000 after purchasing an additional 119,766 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,980,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,863,000 after acquiring an additional 55,142 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,764,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,938,000 after acquiring an additional 105,991 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,405,378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,479,000 after acquiring an additional 9,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,673,000 after acquiring an additional 141,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Infrastructure, Renewable and Agtech. The Residential segment includes roof and foundation ventilation products, rain dispersion products and roofing accessories, centralized mail systems, and electronic package solutions.

Featured Stories

