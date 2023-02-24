CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Gap Down to $15.60

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.60, but opened at $13.48. CareDx shares last traded at $13.36, with a volume of 185,191 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on CareDx from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of CareDx from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of CareDx from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

Get CareDx alerts:

CareDx Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $766.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at CareDx

Institutional Trading of CareDx

In other news, Director Peter Maag sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $85,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 298,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,129,314.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Peter Maag sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $85,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 298,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,129,314.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 11,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $178,946.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 551,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,902,792.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,069 shares of company stock worth $447,903. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in CareDx by 272.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in CareDx by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CareDx by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in CareDx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in CareDx by 152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter.

CareDx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its products include AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.