Oppenheimer Raises NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $150.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

NKE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $83.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $130.25.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE NKE opened at $119.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.25. The stock has a market cap of $186.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $139.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,280,750. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 139,649.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801,276 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after buying an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 364.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,845,044 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $332,899,000 after buying an additional 2,232,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth $212,851,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

