Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Shares Gap Down to $7.94

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.94, but opened at $6.79. Community Health Systems shares last traded at $6.79, with a volume of 284,913 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CYH shares. StockNews.com raised Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.30 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.75 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Community Health Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.14.

Community Health Systems Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.63. The company has a market cap of $894.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYH. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 10,384 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 24,099 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 238,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 107,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 13,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,414,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,450,000 after acquiring an additional 93,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

About Community Health Systems

(Get Rating)

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

Featured Articles

