Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Given New $346.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Bank of America from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.45.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $299.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.06. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Home Depot will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HD. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.