Brian Mcgee Sells 76,011 Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Stock

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) CFO Brian Mcgee sold 76,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $430,222.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 414,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,471.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

GoPro Price Performance

NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $5.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.55. The company has a market cap of $830.21 million, a P/E ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.38. GoPro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $9.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoPro

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,279,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,539,000 after acquiring an additional 410,473 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of GoPro by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,806,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,208,000 after buying an additional 132,213 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of GoPro by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,555,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,667,000 after buying an additional 1,116,207 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of GoPro by 27.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,278,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,189,000 after buying an additional 1,133,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of GoPro by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,605,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,406,000 after buying an additional 72,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GoPro Company Profile

A number of research firms recently commented on GPRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered GoPro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on GoPro from $4.40 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered GoPro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

