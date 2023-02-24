Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for TMX Group (TMXXF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of TMX Group (OTCMKTS: TMXXF) recently:

2/8/2023 – TMX Group was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/8/2023 – TMX Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$145.00 to C$143.00.

2/7/2023 – TMX Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$173.00 to C$168.00.

2/7/2023 – TMX Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$164.00 to C$160.00.

2/3/2023 – TMX Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$148.00 to C$150.00.

2/3/2023 – TMX Group had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$155.00 to C$150.00.

1/11/2023 – TMX Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$149.00 to C$153.00.

1/11/2023 – TMX Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$147.00 to C$145.00.

TMX Group Stock Performance

TMX Group stock opened at $99.52 on Friday. TMX Group Limited has a 52 week low of $91.11 and a 52 week high of $111.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.82.

TMX Group Ltd. engages in operating global markets and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth, and success of businesses, traders, and investors. It operates through the following segments: Capital Formation; Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; Global Solutions, Insights and Analytics; and Other.

