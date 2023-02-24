INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) Shares Gap Up to $63.31

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $63.31, but opened at $66.19. INDUS Realty Trust shares last traded at $66.05, with a volume of 1,453,894 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently commented on INDT shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded INDUS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut INDUS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.
INDUS Realty Trust Stock Up 0.1 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.80. The stock has a market cap of $674.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 0.84.
Institutional Trading of INDUS Realty Trust
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 1,066.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 4,321.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 535.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile
Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in the developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
