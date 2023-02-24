Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Lowered to $332.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup from $340.00 to $332.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.45.

NYSE:HD opened at $299.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $319.17 and a 200-day moving average of $306.06. The company has a market cap of $306.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. Home Depot has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $347.25.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Home Depot will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after buying an additional 10,984,516 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 3,567,063 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,176,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,582,715,000 after buying an additional 2,247,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $563,524,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

