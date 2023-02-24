Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for RXO (RXO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of RXO (NYSE: RXO) in the last few weeks:

2/9/2023 – RXO had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $21.00 to $24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/9/2023 – RXO had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $20.00 to $22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/9/2023 – RXO had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $20.00 to $23.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/8/2023 – RXO had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

1/11/2023 – RXO was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $20.00.

1/9/2023 – RXO is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

RXO Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RXO opened at $20.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. RXO, Inc. has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $25.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.20.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. RXO’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that RXO, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portman Square Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of RXO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $425,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in RXO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in RXO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in RXO during the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in RXO during the 4th quarter worth $14,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services through its proprietary digital marketplace in North America. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

