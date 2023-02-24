Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Gap Up to $26.02

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.02, but opened at $27.18. Organon & Co. shares last traded at $26.97, with a volume of 249,366 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.55.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 111.56% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Organon & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 311.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

