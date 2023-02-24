Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 5,500 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,500 ($66.23) price objective on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on RIO. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,600 ($55.39) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,200 ($86.71) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a GBX 5,000 ($60.21) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,200 ($74.66) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 7,500 ($90.32) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 6,138.46 ($73.92).

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 5,773.56 ($69.53) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £72.17 billion, a PE ratio of 646.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6,034.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5,379.22. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,424.50 ($53.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,406 ($77.14).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 185.35 ($2.23) per share. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is currently 5,847.18%.

In other news, insider Jakob Stausholm sold 4,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,571 ($67.09), for a total transaction of £276,544.44 ($333,025.58). Company insiders own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

