System1 Group (LON:SYS1) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of System1 Group (LON:SYS1 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 385 ($4.64) target price on the stock.

System1 Group stock opened at GBX 182 ($2.19) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £23.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,000.00 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 164.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 190.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.53. System1 Group has a 52-week low of GBX 115 ($1.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 320 ($3.85).

In other System1 Group news, insider James Gregory purchased 15,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £19,999.20 ($24,083.82). In other news, insider Chris Willford acquired 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.81) per share, for a total transaction of £9,999 ($12,041.18). Also, insider James Gregory acquired 15,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £19,999.20 ($24,083.82). Insiders have acquired a total of 34,887 shares of company stock valued at $4,899,696 over the last 90 days. 43.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive marketing tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies the emotional impact of advertising.

