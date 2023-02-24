Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) Given a €355.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €355.00 ($377.66) price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2 – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MUV2. UBS Group set a €321.00 ($341.49) price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €324.00 ($344.68) price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €344.00 ($365.96) target price on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €340.00 ($361.70) price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €320.00 ($340.43) price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of FRA:MUV2 opened at €318.60 ($338.94) on Thursday. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 1-year low of €166.59 ($177.22) and a 1-year high of €198.95 ($211.65). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €319.95 and a 200 day moving average price of €282.72.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

