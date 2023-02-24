freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €30.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($31.91) price objective on freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($29.79) target price on shares of freenet in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €21.00 ($22.34) price target on shares of freenet in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €30.00 ($31.91) price target on shares of freenet in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays set a €27.50 ($29.26) price target on shares of freenet in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($28.72) price target on shares of freenet in a report on Monday, February 6th.

freenet Stock Performance

Shares of FNTN opened at €23.49 ($24.99) on Thursday. freenet has a 12 month low of €3.22 ($3.43) and a 12 month high of €32.92 ($35.02). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €21.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €21.23.

About freenet

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

