Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €29.50 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.50 ($31.38) price target on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DTE. Credit Suisse Group set a €23.00 ($24.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($29.79) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.00 ($26.60) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($26.60) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €25.00 ($26.60) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of FRA DTE opened at €21.20 ($22.55) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €19.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of €19.21. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($13.53) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($19.29).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

