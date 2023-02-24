Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Stock Performance

Eagle Eye Solutions Group stock opened at GBX 532 ($6.41) on Thursday. Eagle Eye Solutions Group has a twelve month low of GBX 384 ($4.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 610 ($7.35). The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The company has a market capitalization of £155.40 million, a P/E ratio of 27,000.00 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 554.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 562.17.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Eye Solutions Group

In related news, insider Lucy Sharman-Munday sold 23,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 540 ($6.50), for a total transaction of £126,414 ($152,232.66). 44.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eagle Eye Solutions Group

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.

