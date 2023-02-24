Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) PT Set at €290.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €290.00 ($308.51) target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MUV2 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €385.00 ($409.57) price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a €321.00 ($341.49) target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €355.00 ($377.66) price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays set a €340.00 ($361.70) price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €320.00 ($340.43) target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München alerts:

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Price Performance

Shares of FRA MUV2 opened at €318.60 ($338.94) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €319.95 and a 200-day moving average of €282.72. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 12 month low of €166.59 ($177.22) and a 12 month high of €198.95 ($211.65).

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.