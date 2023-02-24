BAE Systems (LON:BA) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 900 ($10.84) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BA. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($12.28) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a GBX 900 ($10.84) target price on BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,038 ($12.50) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 971.33 ($11.70).

BA stock opened at GBX 901.80 ($10.86) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 853.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 818.15. The company has a market cap of £27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 2,097.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14. BAE Systems has a 52 week low of GBX 7.67 ($0.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 893.80 ($10.76).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.60 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $10.40. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 6,046.51%.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

