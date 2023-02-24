Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tracsis (LON:TRCS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,350 ($16.26) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Tracsis in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

LON:TRCS opened at GBX 945 ($11.38) on Thursday. Tracsis has a one year low of GBX 800.08 ($9.63) and a one year high of GBX 1,075 ($12.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 954.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 950.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £282.08 million, a P/E ratio of 19,000.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 0.12%. This is a positive change from Tracsis’s previous dividend of $0.90. Tracsis’s payout ratio is presently 4,000.00%.

In other news, insider Christopher Matthew Barnes sold 8,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 953 ($11.48), for a total value of £85,007.60 ($102,369.46). Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and hardware products, and consultancy services for the rail industry. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services; and Data, Analytics, Consultancy & Events. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, incident management, retail services, and asset management; and infrastructure software services that include safety and risk management, data loggers and sensors, switch machines, track circuits, wiring and signalling systems, remote condition monitoring hardware and data acquisition, and asset visualisation and digital railway.

