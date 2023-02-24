Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €25.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.00 ($26.60) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.00 ($30.85) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays set a €25.00 ($26.60) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €23.00 ($24.47) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group set a €26.40 ($28.09) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.50 ($31.38) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Deutsche Telekom Price Performance

Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €21.20 ($22.55) on Thursday. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of €12.72 ($13.53) and a one year high of €18.13 ($19.29). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €19.92 and its 200 day moving average price is €19.21.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.