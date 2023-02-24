Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Arbuthnot Banking Group Trading Up 1.8 %

LON ARBB opened at GBX 939.50 ($11.31) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 877.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 854.43. The company has a market cap of £139.89 million, a P/E ratio of 2,562.50, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.01. Arbuthnot Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 625 ($7.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,050 ($12.64).

About Arbuthnot Banking Group

(Get Rating)

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

