Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Arbuthnot Banking Group Trading Up 1.8 %
LON ARBB opened at GBX 939.50 ($11.31) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 877.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 854.43. The company has a market cap of £139.89 million, a P/E ratio of 2,562.50, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.01. Arbuthnot Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 625 ($7.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,050 ($12.64).
About Arbuthnot Banking Group
Recommended Stories
- Is The Rally In The TJX Companies Stock Over?
- Can Alibaba Sustain the Earnings Boost?
- The Bottom Is In For Garmin Stock
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.