Nippon Active Value Fund’s (NAVF) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2023

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Nippon Active Value Fund (LON:NAVFGet Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Nippon Active Value Fund Trading Down 1.5 %

LON:NAVF opened at GBX 140.80 ($1.70) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 129.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 121.89. The stock has a market cap of £159.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 572.00. Nippon Active Value Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 98.83 ($1.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 145.04 ($1.75).

