BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Given a GBX 590 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a GBX 590 ($7.11) price target on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 650 ($7.83) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group set a GBX 630 ($7.59) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 550 ($6.62) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 540 ($6.50) price objective on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 690 ($8.31) target price on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

LON:BP.B opened at GBX 176 ($2.12) on Thursday. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares has a 52-week low of GBX 160 ($1.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 187 ($2.25). The firm has a market capitalization of £35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 171.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 171.07.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

