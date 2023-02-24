Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Price Target Raised to GBX 58

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 55 ($0.66) to GBX 58 ($0.70) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised Lloyds Banking Group to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 55 ($0.66) to GBX 75 ($0.90) in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 44 ($0.53) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 64 ($0.77) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 65.22 ($0.79).

Shares of LON LLOY opened at GBX 51.79 ($0.62) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 866.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 49.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 46.22. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 38.10 ($0.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 54.33 ($0.65).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.80. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,333.33%.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Cathy Turner bought 424,113 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of £199,333.11 ($240,044.69). In other news, insider William Chalmers acquired 146,866 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of £66,089.70 ($79,587.79). Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

