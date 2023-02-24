Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JBT. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 4.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 6.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 11.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 55.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:JBT opened at $109.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $81.59 and a 12 month high of $126.75. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.26.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $30,471.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,656,882.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 900 shares of company stock valued at $89,841 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JBT shares. TheStreet raised John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. William Blair lowered shares of John Bean Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, John Bean Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

John Bean Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.