Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Stock Position Lowered by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,725 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Viemed Healthcare worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viemed Healthcare

In other Viemed Healthcare news, Director Timothy Smokoff sold 11,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $123,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,252.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Viemed Healthcare Trading Up 1.9 %

About Viemed Healthcare

VMD opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.18 million, a PE ratio of 47.37 and a beta of 1.50. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $9.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.96.

(Get Rating)

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore in 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

Further Reading

