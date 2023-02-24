Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,829 Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CEQP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,527,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,858,000 after acquiring an additional 93,696 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 195.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,303 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 27.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,679,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,431,000 after acquiring an additional 364,200 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 63.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 575,684 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,987,000 after acquiring an additional 222,477 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 189.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 473,935 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,161,000 after acquiring an additional 310,410 shares during the period. 61.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CEQP opened at $25.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.70 and its 200-day moving average is $27.89. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $32.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.33%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is currently -935.68%.

CEQP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Storage and Transportation, and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services, processing, treating, and compression services, and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

