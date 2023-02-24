EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,696 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLC. CWM LLC increased its position in EnLink Midstream by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. 44.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENLC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on EnLink Midstream in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

EnLink Midstream Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ENLC opened at $11.24 on Friday. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $13.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.39.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.14. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

EnLink Midstream Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EnLink Midstream news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $2,115,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 707,107 shares in the company, valued at $8,308,507.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other EnLink Midstream news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $2,115,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 707,107 shares in the company, valued at $8,308,507.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $2,389,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 497,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,657,077.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EnLink Midstream Profile

(Get Rating)

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

