Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 824 Shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in E.W. Scripps were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSP. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,940,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,705 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 870,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,851,000 after acquiring an additional 363,438 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,618,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 867,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,822,000 after acquiring an additional 199,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 668,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,887,000 after acquiring an additional 140,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Get E.W. Scripps alerts:

E.W. Scripps Stock Performance

Shares of SSP stock opened at $14.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $23.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at E.W. Scripps

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of E.W. Scripps from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

In other E.W. Scripps news, insider Lisa A. Knutson sold 9,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $140,693.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,794.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

E.W. Scripps Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.