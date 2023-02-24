Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $425,000 Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 279.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on HWC. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Hancock Whitney Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $48.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.34. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52-week low of $41.62 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.70.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $375.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.47 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 18.06%.

Insider Transactions at Hancock Whitney

In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 6,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $334,551.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Profile

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Featured Articles

