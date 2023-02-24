Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,589 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,677 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 2,589 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,292 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 18,264 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,121,155 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $71,014,000 after purchasing an additional 128,120 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 547,403 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $34,672,000 after purchasing an additional 59,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,744,729 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $244,119,000 after purchasing an additional 72,608 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $199,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BBY opened at $83.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.05. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $112.96.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 3.23%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Best Buy from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Best Buy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.18.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

