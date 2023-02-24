Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,986,000. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 31.9% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 11,010 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.9% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 266,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,151,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $49.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.94 and its 200 day moving average is $48.13. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $56.38.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director John A. Roush sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $349,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,076 shares in the company, valued at $376,745.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

LMAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

