Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 9,186 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,186 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 1,881.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SentinelOne news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 6,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $95,033.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,995.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 6,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $95,033.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,995.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $25,069.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,478.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 827,446 shares of company stock valued at $12,864,611 in the last 90 days. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on S. William Blair began coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded SentinelOne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.12.

NYSE:S opened at $15.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.72 and its 200 day moving average is $19.86. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.69 and a 12 month high of $44.74.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 98.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $115.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

