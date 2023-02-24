Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MHK. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $96,936,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,723,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,040,000 after acquiring an additional 364,085 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,747,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,876,000 after acquiring an additional 328,741 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,068,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,705,000 after acquiring an additional 316,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,161,000 after acquiring an additional 218,505 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.50.

Insider Activity at Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries Trading Down 0.6 %

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $314,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,689.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $314,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,689.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $621,868.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,270.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,148. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MHK opened at $107.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.01 and a 12-month high of $159.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 356.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.28.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.