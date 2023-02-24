Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 110,010 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) by 266.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,010 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in BlackBerry by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 180,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 46,473 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in BlackBerry by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 211,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 43,168 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in BlackBerry by 175.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,700,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BlackBerry by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,163,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 470.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BlackBerry Price Performance

Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.52. BlackBerry Limited has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $7.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. TD Securities reduced their price target on BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on BlackBerry from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackBerry

In other BlackBerry news, CFO Steve Rai sold 8,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total transaction of $29,740.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,534.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 39,683 shares of company stock valued at $136,059 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackBerry Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.