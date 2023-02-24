Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Takes Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Itron by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Itron by 30.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Itron by 16.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Itron by 2.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Itron by 5.5% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total transaction of $74,168.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,104,744.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,179.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total transaction of $74,168.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,104,744.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,708 shares of company stock valued at $313,573. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ITRI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Itron from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Itron from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Itron from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price target on shares of Itron from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $55.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.66 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.38 and a 12 month high of $60.61.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

