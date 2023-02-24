TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in TC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $41.00 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $38.35 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.41 and a 200-day moving average of $44.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of 70.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.699 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 458.62%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TRP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James upgraded TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.50 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.86.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

