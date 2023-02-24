Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 27,374 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,360 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 27,374 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,612 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 64.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Sunrun by 14.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,774 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Sunrun by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,388 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sunrun by 3.1% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,155 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,293,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,635,145.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,293,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,635,145.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $116,229.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,440,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,898,858.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,646,751 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RUN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.94.

Sunrun stock opened at $23.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.30 and a 200-day moving average of $28.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 2.26. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $39.13.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.26. Sunrun had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

