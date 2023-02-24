Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) CFO Jason H. Pello Sells 43,603 Shares

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) CFO Jason H. Pello sold 43,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $118,600.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 969,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,180.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Nerdy Stock Down 5.5 %

NYSE:NRDY opened at $2.60 on Friday. Nerdy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $5.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average is $2.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nerdy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nerdy by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 20,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its position in shares of Nerdy by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 38,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Nerdy by 3,036.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Nerdy by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 50,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nerdy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nerdy Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NRDY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Nerdy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Nerdy from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Nerdy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Nerdy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nerdy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.90.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

