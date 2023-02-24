Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Director Sells $203,934.70 in Stock

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.93, for a total transaction of $203,934.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Hyatt Hotels Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of H stock opened at $114.32 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $70.12 and a 1 year high of $119.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $2.23. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.78) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 335.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 289.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.
Hyatt Hotels Company Profile
Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hyatt Hotels (H)
- Is The Rally In The TJX Companies Stock Over?
- Can Alibaba Sustain the Earnings Boost?
- The Bottom Is In For Garmin Stock
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.