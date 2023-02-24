Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Director Sells $203,934.70 in Stock

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:HGet Rating) Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.93, for a total transaction of $203,934.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of H stock opened at $114.32 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $70.12 and a 1 year high of $119.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:HGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $2.23. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.78) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

H has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 335.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 289.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

