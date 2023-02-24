Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) SVP Sells $141,666.21 in Stock

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $141,666.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,100.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Fortive Stock Up 1.6 %

FTV stock opened at $67.10 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $69.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

A number of analysts have commented on FTV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Fortive by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,124,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,421,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fortive by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,481 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Fortive by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,217,000 after purchasing an additional 84,238 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Recommended Stories

