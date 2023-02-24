Insider Selling: Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Director Sells $144,330.00 in Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $144,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,815,708.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Up 0.1 %
Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $15.89 on Friday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $27.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.36. The company has a current ratio of 13.39, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.52.
Institutional Trading of Arcutis Biotherapeutics
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARQT. FMR LLC increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,712,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,357,000 after purchasing an additional 155,087 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 11.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,081,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,110,000 after purchasing an additional 503,591 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 90.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,785,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,846 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 90.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,655,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 25.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,252,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,053,000 after acquiring an additional 454,276 shares during the last quarter.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
