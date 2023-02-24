Insider Selling: Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Director Sells $144,330.00 in Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $144,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,815,708.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Up 0.1 %

Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $15.89 on Friday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $27.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.36. The company has a current ratio of 13.39, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Trading of Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARQT. FMR LLC increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,712,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,357,000 after purchasing an additional 155,087 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 11.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,081,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,110,000 after purchasing an additional 503,591 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 90.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,785,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,846 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 90.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,655,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 25.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,252,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,053,000 after acquiring an additional 454,276 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

